PM Modi extends birthday wishes to MP CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, praying for his long and healthy life.

Born in 1965 in Ujjain, Mohan Yadav is a lawyer by profession and has been an influential figure in Madhya Pradesh politics. He served as a minister in the previous government led by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from 2020 to 2023. After securing another victory from the Ujjain South Assembly seat in the 2023 elections, Yadav took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to X, PM Modi lauded Yadav's efforts for the state and wrote, "Birthday wishes to Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav Ji. He has undertaken numerous initiatives to improve the lives of the people of MP. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings on social media, emphasising Yadav's role in the state's progress under the BJP-led government.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, the double-engine government of Madhya Pradesh is setting new records of development and good governance. I pray to Baba Mahakal for your good health and long life," Shah posted.

Union Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended warm wishes to Yadav, highlighting his leadership in steering the state toward growth.

"Hearty congratulations to the Honorable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mohan Yadav ji on his birthday! I pray to God for your good health, long and happy life. May Madhya Pradesh touch new heights of development and progress under your able leadership. Best wishes!" he wrote.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also joined in, praising Yadav's dedication to public service.

"Infinite birthday wishes to the energetic and successful Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav ji, who is always dedicated to public service. I pray to Baba Mahakal for your good health and long life," he posted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.