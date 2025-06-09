PM Modi empowering women through ‘Lakhpati Didi’, elevating their dignity: Padma Shri Phoolbasan Bai Yadav

Raipur, June 9 (IANS) Chhattisgarh social worker, 'Maa Bamleshwari Self Help Group' President and Padma Shri recipient Phoolbasan Bai Yadav on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, highlighting his government’s achievements over the past 11 years, especially in the field of women empowerment.

Speaking to IANS, Phoolbasan Bai Yadav said: "Over these 11 years, the country has witnessed remarkable progress in key areas like women empowerment, cleanliness, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Digital India."

She emphasised that PM Modi has played a transformative role in promoting the dignity and self-respect of women.

"Through self-help groups, lakhs of women have found employment and become self-reliant. We may not be formally educated, but PM Modi placed his trust in us. Today, many of our sisters and mothers proudly carry the title of ‘Lakhpati Didi’," Yadav told IANS.

Sharing an inspiring anecdote, she noted how two women managed both their families and work, proving that women are equally capable of becoming financial achievers, matching men step-for-step.

Referring to the recent 'Operation Sindoor', Yadav said: "Two brave daughters of India played a crucial role in striking terror hideouts in Pakistan. This operation is a shining example of the strength and determination of India’s daughters and mothers."

Yadav also credited the Swachh Bharat Mission for bringing dignity and safety to women across the country.

"Building toilets in every home not only ensured hygiene but also gave a new dimension to women’s empowerment," she added.

Highlighting the impact of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Yadav said women are now accessing diverse livelihood opportunities. "Thanks to PM Modi’s vision, our women are dreaming big and becoming economically independent," she remarked.

She further praised the strides in Digital India, noting how tasks that once took days are now completed in minutes.

"This is the beginning of a new era," she said.

"Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is advancing in every field—and this change is visible across the nation, including in Chhattisgarh."

