PM Modi congratulates Nita Ambani for the opening of NMACC in Mumbai

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narender Modi has congratulated Nita Ambani for the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts, that was launched in Mumbai recently.

In a letter dated on March 29, the Prime Minister said, "It is heartening to learn about the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to everyone associated with the Cultural Centre on the occasion.

"It is indeed commendable that Smt. Nita Ambani Ji is leading this endeavour of the Ambani family with the aim of popularising our arts and culture. This showcases the unique Indian phenomenon of staying rooted to one's roots while also being committed to progress.

"This endeavour will go a long way in making our art and culture accessible to a larger section of society and at the same time also encourage a vibrant socio-cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world. I am positive that this Cultural Centre will provide a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talent, which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally.

"Best wishes for the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre."

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, sports personalities and other dignitaries were present at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last week.

