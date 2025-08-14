PM Modi condoles Kishtwar cloudburst victims, assures all possible assistance

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 23 lives and injuring 75 others.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Officials said the injured are being airlifted to hospitals, with helicopters pressed into service due to the remote location. A massive joint operation involving the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local administration is underway to evacuate stranded people and provide medical aid.

Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh confirmed the incident and said that rescue teams had been dispatched to carry out damage assessment and relief work. “All possible support will be extended to the affected area,” he assured. J&K LG Manoj Sinha expressed anguish, directing civil and security agencies to intensify rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the grim situation, adding that resources were being mobilised from within and outside the Union Territory.

Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma of the BJP, along with senior district officials, reached the site to lead rescue efforts.

ADC Kishtwar has confirmed the suspension of the Shri Machail Yatra until further notice, as the incident occurred near the pilgrimage route.

The cloudburst has caused extensive damage to temporary shops and structures, though exact figures are still being assessed.

Poor connectivity in the shadow zone, coupled with heavy rains, is hampering rescue operations and the flow of verified information.

Authorities have appealed to the public not to panic, assuring that all resources, including the Red Cross and other relief agencies, are engaged in the mission.

