Dharmasthala murder: Excavations by SIT to conclude soon, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Responding to statements by the BJP leaders questioning how many more sites would be dug by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the mass grave matter, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that there would be an end to the exercise soon.

"There should be an end to it, and we will end it," he emphasised.

Replying to BJP’s charge that the government had joined hands with certain forces to defame Dharmasthala under the pretext of investigation, Parameshwara said on the floor of the Legislative Assembly: "There will not be a situation where the police department acts solely on the directions of an unknown complainant. There is a provision in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita to punish a complainant who makes false allegations."

"My request is that this issue should not take a political or religious turn. Our government did not form the SIT under pressure. There is no pressure in this matter — let me make that clear," he stressed.

"I am speaking as the Home Minister. No one has succumbed to pressure. Our intention is for the truth and justice to prevail in the case. I am a devotee of Dharmasthala and have visited the place many times. On one occasion, I accompanied former President late APJ Abdul Kalam there. The temple authorities made no distinction, even though he belonged to another religion. That is the kind of reputation the temple holds," he said.

"Crores of people, even from other states, revere Dharmasthala. There should be no doubts about this. The Centre did not award the Padma Shri to Veerendra Heggade (hereditary administrator of the Dharmasthala temple and BJP Rajya Sabha Member) without any reason. The organisation he leads has helped thousands of women shape their future and careers. The SIT has been constituted to clear the charges against such a place. The truth must come out in the investigation, and in that context, the SIT has been formed," he said.

He further said that the BJP is repeatedly questioning the government. "What has our government done? We only want to know the truth. None of us has made any public statements or even a single phone call to the SIT. I will make a detailed statement on the matter on Monday (Aug 17)," he said.

The Karnataka BJP had earlier alleged that the Congress-led government in the state had joined hands with divisive forces to defame the Hindu pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala in connection with the alleged mass grave case.

