PM Modi condoles demise of eminent philanthropist and spiritual leader Prince Karim Aga Khan

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Calling him a visionary who dedicated his entire life to service and spirituality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

Aga Khan was a spiritual icon to millions of Ismaili Muslims and also the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). He passed away in Lisbon on Tuesday, aged 88, surrounded by his family.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. He was a visionary, who dedicated his life to service and spirituality. His contributions in areas like health, education, rural development and women empowerment will continue to inspire several people. I will always cherish my interactions with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the millions of followers and admirers across the world," PM Modi posted on X.

Aga Khan succeeded his grandfather, Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan III, as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in 1957 at the age of 20.

Since then, he dedicated his efforts to improving the quality of life of the most vulnerable populations through the work of the Aga Khan Development Network, emphasising the view of Islam as a faith that teaches compassion and tolerance and that upholds human dignity.

During his visit to India in 2015, Prince Karim Aga Khan was conferred Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to social development in India.

Prime Minister Modi had then praised the work of the Aga Khan Foundation, especially in the areas of rural development and sanitation, which, he said, he had the opportunity to witness first-hand when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

PM Modi had also called upon the Aga Khan Foundation to play a key role in the 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Ganga Rejuvenation' initiatives.

The Diamond Jubilee of Prince Karim Aga Khan, which began in July 2017 and concluded in July 2018, was a year-long celebration that marked the 60th anniversary of his role as the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims.

It was during the Diamond Jubilee of his leadership that Aga Khan visited India once again - in February-March 2018 - on an invitation from the Vice President and also called on then President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi.

Sunder Nursery, a 90-acre park near Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi, was inaugurated by the Vice President in the presence of Aga Khan on February 21, 2018. The park, a part of the Nizamuddin Urban Renewal Initiative, was a partnership between Aga Khan Trust for Culture, Aga Khan Foundation, Central Public Works Department, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Archaeological Survey of India.

In addition to these engagements, Aga Khan also visited the cities of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai, where AKDN is involved in various development projects.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also extended his profound condolences on the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.