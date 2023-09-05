PM Modi to commemorate 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat summits on Sep 28

Gandhinagar, Sep 5 (IANS) In an event marking two decades of the Vibrant Gujarat summits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a gathering on September 28th at the historic Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad.

The location holds significance as it was here, in 2003, that the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat summit was hosted by then chief minister Narendra Modi himself.

As part of the proceedings, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are anticipated to be inked in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen and clean energy, underscoring Gujarat's commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.

The inception of the Vibrant Gujarat summits came during a challenging period for the state. Gujarat had weathered the impact of the Kandla cyclone, grappled with poor monsoons and water scarcity, faced the devastating Kutch earthquake, and dealt with the aftermath of the Godhra riots.

It was against this backdrop that chief minister Modi conceptualised and orchestrated the first Vibrant Gujarat global summit, aimed at revitalising the state's image as a prime investment destination.

Prior to the advent of Vibrant summits, the traditional approach involved chief ministers traveling abroad to engage with potential investors. However, the approach introduced by Modi saw investors from across the globe converging in Gujarat instead. This innovative model soon inspired other states to follow suit and host similar events.

The 20th anniversary celebration of the Vibrant Summit is slated to include the felicitation of esteemed officials such as A.K Sharma and Maheshwar Sahu, instrumental figures behind the triumph of past editions of the summit.

Distinguished attendees are also expected to include business magnates, industrialists, and representatives from partner nations. The commemorative event will also provide a platform to discuss the roadmap for the state's trajectory over the next 25 years.

