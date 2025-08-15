PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend greetings to countrymen on 79th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, extended greetings to the people on the country's 79th Independence Day and said this day must inspire all the citizens of the country to keep working hard to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a "Viksit Bharat".

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said: "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt congratulations to all the countrymen on the 79th Independence Day and urged all the citizens of the country to contribute towards building a developed, self-reliant India.

Taking to X, Union Minister Shah wrote: "Heartfelt congratulations to all countrymen on Independence Day. I pay homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything in the Independence movement. I also salute the brave soldiers who work tirelessly for the unity, integrity, and pride of the nation. Let us all come together to fulfill the dreams of the immortal martyrs of the freedom struggle and resolve to contribute our utmost to building a developed, self-reliant, and exemplary India in every field."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also extended greetings to all the countrymen on this year's Independence Day.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said: "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on Independence Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm greetings to the people of the country on 79th Independence Day, adding that "this day is not just a celebration of our freedom but a sacred remembrance of the courage, sacrifice and supreme selflessness of countless heroes who gave us the honour of a free India".

Taking to X, Union Minister Singh wrote: "Greetings to all fellow Indians on our Independence Day. This day is not just a celebration of our freedom but a sacred remembrance of the courage, sacrifice and supreme selflessness of countless heroes who gave us the honour of a free India. Let us take inspiration from their ideals and work together to build a secure, strong and prosperous 'Viksit Bharat'."

Taking to X, BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda wrote: "I extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the 79th Independence Day. On this auspicious day, I pay my respects millions of times to the great revolutionaries, freedom fighters, and immortal martyrs who sacrificed everything for the freedom of Mother India. Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, New India is progressing rapidly on the path of advancement with new energy, new confidence, and pride. On this occasion, let us all resolve to build a 'Self-reliant and Developed India'."

Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday took to her official X account and wrote: "Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all countrymen. Our millions of heroes made countless sacrifices to grant us freedom. They entrusted us with the national resolve of democracy, justice, equality, and mutual unity. Through the principle of one person - one vote, they gave us a prosperous democracy. Our resolve to protect our freedom, constitution, and its principles remains unwavering. Victory to India! Glory to Bharat!"

