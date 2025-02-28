PLI boost: India exporting high-end electronics now, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) India is making significant strides in the electronics sector as the country begins exporting high-end electronic components to global manufacturing hubs, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, Vaishnaw highlighted the government's commitment to boosting the production of components, sub-assemblies, and capital equipment for both domestic and international markets.

"India is approaching 'new frontiers' in electronics manufacturing," he wrote.

Vaishnaw added that the country has begun exporting high-end electronic components to global manufacturing destinations.

"We aim to achieve exports and increase value addition via this well-planned move," he said.

The PLI 2.0 scheme and Make in India initiative have encouraged domestic production and reduced dependency on imports, allowing Indian manufacturers to compete on the global stage.

The Electronics and IT Minister recently shared a post on X, showcasing a laptop that is both "Designed" and "Made in India."

The video emphasised the laptop as a symbol of India's advancing expertise in hardware development and innovation.

“Designed in India and Made in India,” the Minister captioned the video on X.

The Union Minister also informed that the first ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chip would be ready for production this year.

Last month, the government said that the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware has generated Rs 10,000 crore in production and created 3,900 jobs within just 18 months of its launch.

Meanwhile, the country's electronics manufacturing sector has experienced significant growth over the past decade, with total production increasing from Rs 2.4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 9.8 lakh crore in 2024.

Mobile manufacturing in India has seen a significant rise, with 98 per cent of mobile phones used in the country now being produced domestically.

Smartphones have also become India's fourth-largest export item.

The Indian government has been actively pushing for self-reliance in electronics manufacturing through initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and 'Make in India'.

