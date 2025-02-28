WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma hoping for huge support at Ekana Stadium in first-ever home game

Lucknow, Feb 28 (IANS) UP Warriorz are gearing up for their first-ever home game in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as they take on Gujarat Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on March 3. Ahead of the encounter, captain Deepti Sharma is expecting huge support for the side in their first-ever home clash.

After the clash against Gujarat, the UP Warriorz take on the Mumbai Indians and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 6 and 8 respectively.

Looking ahead to the home games, captain Deepti Sharma, who is also one of the best all-rounders in the game, said, “For two seasons, the UP Warriorz have waited to play on their home ground, and now that we are here, it feels nice that we will be in front of our own fans and families. And we will work together as a unit to ensure we put on a fantastic show for our home fans in Lucknow.

"The pitch traditionally helps the spinners, and we are hopeful it will help us too. When you play at home, there is a different kind of motivation that you get thanks to the fans, and I am hoping the whole of the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will be chanting for us and that will surely give us a lot of motivation.”

Speaking on how the team is approaching the next three games, coach Jon Lewis said, “The most important thing about this part of the tournament will be adaptability. Over the next few days, we will get more accustomed to the conditions, and prepare in a way that we can combat all situations. What gives the team and me confidence is that we have a really well-balanced side with lots of good options in the squad.”

While the likes of Deepti, Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris, along with Chinelle Henry have made a solid impact for the UP Warriorz, the young Indian contingent with the likes of Shweta Sehrawat and Vrinda Dinesh too have left their mark.

Speaking about her experience, Vrinda said, “It is a big opportunity for me to be turning out for the UP Warriorz, and I have really enjoyed from the first day. There has been plenty of learning for me in the last couple of years, both on and off the field, and I am looking forward to playing at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, where I have never played before.”

