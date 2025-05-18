'Players decide who takes penalties', says Guardiola after FA Cup final loss to Palace

London, May 18 (IANS) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he did not dictate who took City’s penalty in Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

City fell behind 1-0 to an early Eberechi Eze strike, despite controlling possession for much of the match at Wembley. Guardiola's side fashioned numerous opportunities, with Omar Marmoush’s 36th-minute penalty arguably the most clear-cut chance.

Erling Haaland held on to the ball while VAR checked the referee’s decision for a trip on Bernardo Silva before handing it to Marmoush when the penalty was confirmed. The Egyptian hit his effort powerfully but saw it stopped by the diving Dean Henderson.

Asked in his post-match press conference who decided that Marmoush should shoot, Guardiola insisted it was worked out between the two forwards on the pitch.

“I didn’t speak with them (Haaland and Marmoush). They take a decision, penalties are like that. I like guys who take initiative and they decide. In that moment, it’s how they feel. They decided Omar was ready to take it. Omar took a lot of time when the ball was stopped and after he kicked so it put more pressure on him and Henderson made a good save," Guardiola was quoted by Manchester City website.

Reflecting on the defeat, Guardiola admitted it was a disappointing feeling but added that he was satisfied with the way his side performed.

Congratulations to Crystal Palace on their first FA Cup. It is history. We played a good defensive game and controlled the transitions, and incredible threat except the goal. They are difficult to control at throw-ins and corners and free-kicks but we could not score in the last two games.

“We played better than the Southampton game, we were more active, and I would say we were really good in many things. We created a lot but we didn’t score and that’s why we could not win," he said.

