Pinarayi Vijayan visits residence of truck driver missing in Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday visited the residence of Arjun, the truck driver who is missing in the Shiroor area of Karnataka.

Chief Minister visited the residence of Arjun at Kannadikkal in Kozhikode district, spent 15 minutes with the family and promised all possible support and help from the Kerala government.

The family also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking help in tracing Arjun.

The family members of Arjun have complained that after the Wayanad landslide, the media attention had shifted and expressed disappointment and concern in no developments regarding his disappearance in the landslide.

They also informed the Chief Minister that they had no information about Arjun and requested him to provide a solution to the ordeal.

On July 16, Arjun went missing after a landslide hit the Shiroor area in Karnataka. He had parked his lorry near a tea shop in Ankola, Shiroor area along the Kochi-Panavel national highway.

After the landslide hit the area, the death of ten people including the tea shop owner, where Arjun parked his vehicle, was confirmed while the dead bodies were also recovered.

Arjun’s lorry’s last GPS signal was received from this place and the lorry was suspected to be under 10 meters in the mud. The officials tried to remove the debris but a landslide at a nearby hill again halted the process.

Karwar MLA Sathish Krishna Sail who was actively involved in the search operations for Arjun told media persons that Karnataka has not stopped the search operations but heavy rains and strong currents in Gangavali River are preventing the scuba divers and others from undertaking further searches.

It is uncertain whether Arjun was trapped in the mud or washed away in strong currents in the Gangavali River.

