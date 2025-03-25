A picture enough to bring Ramadhir Singh to knees: Jaideep, Manoj, Nawaz's 'GoW' reunion

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) The cult-classic Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is set to complete 13 years this June but the tremors on the fandom landscape were felt on Tuesday, as three generations of Wasseypur’s influential Khan family had a reunion.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to the Stories section of his Instagram recently, and shared a picture featuring himself, National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Jaideep re-shared the picture on his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Baap ka, dada ka, sabka”.

In ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Jaideep essayed the role of Shahid Khan, the patriarch of the Khan family. Manoj essayed the role of Sardar Khan, whose sole aim is to exact the revenge of his father, Shahid Khan’s murder from Ramadhir Singh.

However, by the end of the 1st part Sardar is fatally shot by the henchmen of Ramadhir as a part of conspiracy. Sardar’s son, Faizal Khan (essayed by Nawaz) takes the onus of taking the revenge of his father and grandfather’s murders from Ramadhir Singh (played by Tigmanshu Dhulia).

The film turned the tides for Anurag Kashyap after a series of his films were caught in controversies, and either saw limited releases in theatres, were barred from release or got only critical response upon their releases. His films gained prominence on Torrents and illegal download from pirated sites.

The fan-following, which Anurag cultivated after the release of ‘Dev.D’, brought the audience to the theatre during the release of ‘GoW’. However, the film’s content, rooted in Bihar, cast a spell on the audience, and in no time, it gained a strong word of mouth. The film is undeniably Kashyap’s biggest commercial hits, and triggered the resuscitation of the parallel films genre in India.

The film has since gained a cult-status, and has made Kashyap the poster child of indie cinema in India.

Meanwhile, Anurag recently revealed that he is shifting his base to southern states as his creative voice continues to get stifled under the corporatisation of Hindi cinema.

