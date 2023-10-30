PhonePe's Share.Market enhances convenience with friction-free onboarding

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Share.Market, a PhonePe product, on Monday announced the removal of onboarding charges of Rs 199, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience.

Aligned with its long-term focus on penetrating equity investing through broking and prioritising value creation, the platform has introduced this strategic change that aligns with its vision.

"By eliminating the onboarding fees, Share.Market is now more accessible, removing any obstacles that may have hindered a quick entry into the investment world," said Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market.

"With this move, we aim to expedite the wider adoption of the KYC process, enabling more investors to become investment-ready, as we progressively introduce additional products atop our discount broking platform. Our commitment to zero brokerage on WealthBaskets remains in place until March 2024," he added.

Share.Market also recognises the potential to further streamline the onboarding and KYC processes. The primary objective is to ensure that Share.Market becomes even more accessible, eliminating any friction that might have been a barrier to a swift start in the investment world.

The focus remains unwavering, with the company aiming to create a platform that's driven by Quantitative Research, offering a comprehensive suite of products, tools, and experiences to empower users in their investment journey.

Launched just two months back, Share.Market, elevates discount broking by providing market intelligence, quantitative research-based WealthBaskets, a scalable technology platform, and great customer experience for investors and traders alike.

It provides a wide spectrum of investment products, allowing investors across different demographics to build a well-rounded and balanced portfolio. Share.Market offers stocks (intraday and delivery), Mutual Funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and WealthBaskets.

WealthBaskets, powered by the company's Quantitative research arm, are curated collections of stocks/investment products that align with specific themes, sectors, or market trends, enabling active equity portfolio building with great convenience.

