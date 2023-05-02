'PFI pressure behind Cong manifesto in K'taka', says Assam CM

Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) Criticising the manifesto released by the Congress in Karnataka for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the party's manifesto has been prepared under pressure from the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI).

Interacting with the mediapersons at the BJP headquarters here, Sarma questioned "why the Congress, which is promising to ban Bajrang Dal, did not impose a ban on PFI?"

"The Congress manifesto is similar to the manifesto of organisations like the PFI and other fundamental groups. The party had withdrawn cases of PFI which was involved in terrorist activities and released 1,700 PFI workers," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the declaration of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring the Uniform Civil Code is a historical decision.

"This will put pressure on bringing the legislation throughout the country. The NRC is also an emergency need in contemporary times," Sarma said, adding that "Aadhaar is not the proof of citizenship".

"Even after 75 years of Independence, NRC has not been implemented. The Congress which ruled for the longest period has not bothered to discuss the matter," he said.

He further said that the Congress "which is harping on 40 per cent commission charges against the BJP should know how huge the Bofors scam was".

Talking about guarantee schemes by the Congress, the Assam CM questioned "who is Rahul Gandhi to announce these schemes in Karnataka?"

"Rahul Gandhi is not a member of parliament. He does not have any guarantees for himself. If his guarantee was to be true, Amethi should have been developed. There must have been peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The Babri Masjid dispute should have been settled," Sarma said.

