Four crushed death after crane runs over two-wheelers in Indore

Bhopal, May 2 (IANS) At least four people died after a crane lost control on a busy road in Indore and ran over two bikes on Tuesday evening. An injured person has been rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, officials said.

The tragic incident occurred in Badhganga area when a crane lost control and crushed the commuters travelling on two motorcycles.

Indore SDM Ajay Dev said, "Four people were dead and one person was injured in the incident. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the driver lost control of the crane, which resulted in the accident. However, the police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap."

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that he has directed the police and the district administration for quick action in the matter.

"A sad news has been received about the loss of precious lives in Indore. I have inquired about the incident from the local administration and have given instructions to provide all possible help to the affected families. I pay my humble tribute to the people who lost their lives and pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured person," Mishra tweeted.

