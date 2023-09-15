Petrol pumps in Rajasthan on indefinite strike seeking VAT reduction

Jaipur, Sep 15 (IANS) Petrol pumps in Rajasthan began an indefinite strike from Friday morning with the petroleum dealers association demanding reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel.

"The outlets will be closed completely from Friday. They will neither retail or buy fuel from depots," the dealers said in a statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday, accused the Centre of levying additional charges on the fuel. He added that it was up to the central government to raise rates, indicating that the state government had no intentions to reduce the taxes which are second highest in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association said that the strike will be complete and indefinite from Friday as the state government had not met their demand on reducing VAT to the levels of the neighbouring Punjab.

Earlier, on Wednesday and Thursday, petrol pumps had observed a twelve-hour strike from 6 a.m.

