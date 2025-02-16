Pete Davidson lends support to ex-fiancee Ariana Grande ahead of Oscars

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Comedian Pete Davidson and his ex flame, singer-songwriter Ariana Grande do not have any bad blood. Ahead of 'SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration', Davidson said that he and Grande don’t see each other that often, but when they do, things are friendly.

He shared, “When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love", reports 'Variety'.

He told Page Six, “I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it’s ended it’s been cool".

Davidson added that he hopes his ex-fiancee, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting performance as Glinda the Good in 'Wicked', wins big on awards night, as he said, “I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold".

As per 'Variety', the two began dating in May of 2018, getting engaged a month later in June and ultimately calling things off in October after a four-month engagement. The 'We can’t be friends' singer isn’t the only member of the 'Wicked' team nominated on Oscar night. John M Chu’s star-studded musical nabbed 10 nominations, including best actress for Cynthia Erivo, best picture, best costume design and best makeup and hairstyling.

Grande’s competition in the best supporting actress category includes Felicity Jones for 'The Brutalist', Monica Barbaro for 'A Complete Unknown', Isabella Rossellini for 'Conclave' and Zoe Saldana for the embattled 'Emilia Perez'.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony are set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 2. The ceremony will begin at 4:00 p.m. PST and 7:00 p.m. EST, an hour earlier than the previous 5 PST start time.

'Emilia Perez' is leading the pack this time at the Oscars with maximum number of nominations.

