Actor Vijay's political party TVK to hold first general council meet on February 26

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to hold its first general council meeting in Mahabalipuram on February 26.

The meeting marks a significant milestone in the party's journey since its formation on February 2, 2024.

Vijay's entry into politics has reshaped the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

When Vijay announced the formation of TVK, he said his party would stand against corruption and divisiveness.

He also declared that TVK would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections but chose to stay away from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, refraining from supporting any party.

On August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled TVK's party flag and official flag song at its headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. Later, on October 27, 2024, TVK held its inaugural conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, one of Tamil Nadu's biggest political events.

According to Tamil Nadu police, approximately 3 lakh people attended the Vikravandi conference, causing major traffic congestion along the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway, particularly in Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam.

Vijay made his political stance clear, branding the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political adversary. He accused the DMK of being a family-dominated party that exploits the "Dravidian identity" for personal gain while condemning the BJP for "promoting divisive politics".

Following his remarks, the DMK dismissed TVK as the "C-team" of the BJP, suggesting that Vijay's entry into politics was meant to benefit the BJP indirectly.

In response, the BJP urged Vijay to prioritise public welfare over political rhetoric. He also reminded the actor-turned-politician that he had received support from multiple political factions, including the BJP, in his journey so far.

Vijay's influence in Tamil Nadu politics has been growing since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of 169 seats it contested in the 2021 local body elections.

In contrast, rival parties like Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) failed to secure any seats. This electoral success has strengthened Vijay's political credibility.

Vijay has stated that TVK will only form alliances with parties that recognise his leadership. Political observers believe this signals his intention to aim for nothing less than the Chief Minister’s post in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

With TVK's first general council meeting approaching, all eyes are on Vijay as he shapes his party's political roadmap for the future.

