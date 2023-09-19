Periyar activist gets death threat over anti-Sanatan dharma rally in TN

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Sema Chandana Raj, coordinator of the Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootamaippu, a movement propagating the ideals of EVS Periyar, on Tuesday claimed to have received death threats after his organisation conducted 'Samooga Neethi Perani', a rally against Sanatana Dharma.

Based on the complaint,the Thoothukudi police have launched an investigation.

The rally was held on Sunday- the 145th birth anniversary of Thanthai Periyar.

In his complaint lodged with the Deputy Superintendent of Police Sathiaraj, the activist said that he received two anonymous calls early on Monday.

"The caller asked whether I was a Christian and made derogatory remarks about me, my mother and wife," the complaint read.

He said that the caller also warned him against participating in anti-Sanatan Dharma activities and issued death threats.

The complainant was accompanied by social activists like Balasubraminam of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Hassan of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Kattar Babu of Tamil Puligal Katchi and Prasad of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar

Kazhagam and insisted on the police to register and FIR against the suspected caller and to bring him before the law of the land.

