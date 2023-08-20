People's land in Ladakh taken away by China: Rahul

Ladakh, Aug 20 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit here, on Sunday claimed that China has taken away people's land in Ladakh.

"Over here, the concern is the land which has been taken away by China and people are affected. People are saying Chinese forces have entered (into Indian territory)," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "Prime Minister said that not an inch of land has been lost, but that is not true in Ladakh."

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad also said that the people of the Union Territory were facing various issues including unemployment and inflation.

"In Ladakh, there are so many complaints. People are not happy by the status given to them, they need representation. People are saying that there should be representation, it should not be run through bureaucracy," he told reporters.

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad further said, "All the people are saying there is unemployment and inflation."

Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi added, "During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I was supposed to come to Ladakh, but due to some logistical reasons I could not come. So, I have come here to listen to their concerns."

The Congress MP had carried out Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir.

The party said the yatra was one of its most decisive mass contact programme.

