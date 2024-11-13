People want AAP govt to go, says Cong as first leg of Delhi Nyay Yatra ends

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said on Wednesday that the overwhelming public support received during the first phase of Delhi Nyay Yatra was a clear indication that people want a change after 11 years of corruption and misrule by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The first phase of the Yatra ended on Wednesday after covering 125 km across 15 Assembly constituencies in five days. The first phase of the Yatra began from Rajghat on November 8.

The Delhi Congress chief said the voters want the party to return to power and provide justice and able governance.

The second phase of the Yatra will start from Gokulpuri Assembly on November 15.

Yadav said that during the Yatra he interacted with people from diverse social backgrounds to get a sense of their feelings about the existing, deteriorating condition of the Capital.

No one was happy with their condition as the AAP and BJP governments were prone to offering only empty promises, he said.

He said that people wanted the Congress back in power as the Capital had witnessed an unprecedented growth trajectory under the party’s government for 15 years.

Yadav said under former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, the Congress turned Delhi into a modern city, which had earned a place among the best Capital cities in the world.

The Delhi Congress chief said that during the Yatra he interacted with street vendors, tailors, cobblers, barbers, traders, small shopkeepers, unemployed youth, women, elderly people, heads of religious and social organisations, school and college students, teachers, professors, doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, auto drivers, daily commuters by public transport and people from the marginalised sections.

The most common refrain was that never before had Delhi witnessed such a corrupt and incompetent government as the present one headed by the Aam Aadmi Party, he said.

The people said that the government went into a governance paralysis when its CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Minister Satyender Jain and MP Sanjay Singh went to jail on corruption and money laundering charges, he said.

