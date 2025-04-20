People in Punjab now look to PM Modi for development, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said in the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated India’s standing on the global stage and given the nation a new identity.

“Under his leadership, both the country and Haryana are progressing steadily. Punjab, which has so far placed its trust in various political parties but received only disappointment, now looks to PM Modi for the state’s development and prosperity,” he added.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a felicitation ceremony organised in Punjab’s Zirakpur town, near here, where he was honoured by representatives of various Punjab-based organisations for his leadership and governance.

In his address, the Chief Minister shared that whenever “he interacts with the youth of Punjab, he sees strong enthusiasm and a commitment to support the vision of Prime Minister Modi”. “The youth and farmers of Punjab are eager to walk shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister and move forward towards a brighter future,” he said.

Reflecting on Haryana’s journey, CM Saini said that since the formation of the BJP government in the state in 2014, the people have continuously expressed their trust and support.

He recalled that when he took oath as Chief Minister on March 12, 2024, he had promised to provide 25,000 government jobs. Though the implementation was delayed due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct just 56 days later, he fulfilled his commitment by giving appointments before his swearing-in.

The Chief Minister said that under PM Modi's leadership, all government policies are focused on public welfare. “In Haryana, all crops are being procured at minimum support price (MSP), and he had advised the Chief Minister of Punjab to adopt the same model. However, the suggestion was not accepted,” he said.

“When the BJP forms the government in Punjab, we will ensure procurement at MSP for farmers there too. Just like in Haryana, we will not allow the respect of Punjab’s farmers to diminish,” CM Saini added.

