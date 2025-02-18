People have high expectation from MP's Global Investment Summit: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that people have high expectations from the upcoming Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held in Bhopal.

Nath, who has vast experience heading several Ministries such as Commerce, Industry, and Textiles during the previous Congress-led UPA government, said that people of the state will be hopeful that the investment will bring employment to them.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted that the people of Madhya Pradesh will be mainly concerned about whether the Global Investment Summit will create job opportunities for them or not and not more about the numbers presented by the BJP-led state government.

Nath, who had organised the Global Investment Summit during the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in 2019, said previous investor summits did not give the state much, except photo-ops between top industry leaders and politicians.

The Congress leader also said that more than 33 lakh youths are registered unemployed in Madhya Pradesh, including those who have completed degrees from top universities and educational institutions.

"People of Madhya Pradesh are more concerned about employment opportunities and they have high hopes for the upcoming Global Investment Summit. Therefore, I would request to tell you how many jobs and employment targets they (BJP government) have set for the summit?" he added.

"The upcoming summit will be considered successful, only if it brings meaningful results in the direction of providing jobs for youths in Madhya Pradesh. Otherwise, it would also prove to be another event of the BJP," Nath said in a statement.

The two-day Global Investment Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on February 24 and will be attended by industrialists and business representatives from more than 60 countries.

For the first Global Investment Summit held under his leadership, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has introduced a new industrial policy, which will also be launched by PM Modi on this occasion.

Chairing an apex committee meeting on Tuesday, CM Yadav directed officials to work in close coordination with each other to make the Global Investment Summit grand, well-organised, and result-driven.

He instructed officials to ensure that there was no mismanagement in the arrangements.

