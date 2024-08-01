A peek into Huma Qureshi’s ‘love story’ with croissants

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently enjoying her vacation in France, shared a peek into her "love story" with croissants.

Huma recently celebrated her 38th birthday in Europe with her 'best family', which includes her brother Saqib and actors Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram, where Huma has 3.8 million followers, and dropped a string of photos, enjoying croissants in France.

The photos show Huma wearing a black tank top and accessorised her look with a cap.

She is seen eating a croissant in a French cafe. There is also a picture of Huma, donning a white sleeveless top and basking in the sun.

There is also a snap of some colourful drinks and accessories.

The last photo shows Huma in a white and green floral co-ord set.

The post is captioned: “Croissant love story part deux #french #summer #love.”

On the work front, Huma made her film debut in 2012 with a supporting role in Anurag Kashyap's directorial two-part crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

The movie featured Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

She then starred in movies like 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana', 'Ek Thi Daayan', 'Badlapur', 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Bell Bottom', 'Double XL'.

Huma was last seen in the biopic 'Tarla', which is based on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal.

It features Huma in the titular role and is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

She also featured as 'Madness ki Malkin' in the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.

Huma will next be seen in comedy film 'Jolly LLB 3' starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla. She also has 'Pooja Meri Jaan', 'Gulabi', and 'Bayaan' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.