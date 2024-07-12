Peak XV Partners opens applications for 10th cohort of 'Surge' programme in India

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Venture capital and growth investing firm Peak XV Partners, on Friday, announced that the application is now open for the 10th cohort of its rapid scale-up programme for early-stage companies 'Surge', which will begin in October in India.

The company also announced about the development in a post on X and mentioned that the applications for this cohort will close on August 15, and the programme will conclude in the US in October.

"If you are building in AI - from anywhere in the world - and looking to raise a seed round, we would love to hear from you," said Rajan Anandan, MD, Peak XV, and Surge.

The firm also revealed its AI portfolio of 28 companies.

These companies are across the AI tech stack including Sarvam.ai and Consequent AI in foundation models, Atlan and RedBrick AI in AI tooling and infrastructure, Invideo and Pix.ai in consumer and prosumer AI, Gan.AI, Aampe, Relevance AI in enterprise AI, and Arintra and Attentive in vertical AI, among others, according to the company.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the ninth cohort of Surge was notable for its focus on AI and deep tech, with 10 out of the 13 startups specialising in advanced manufacturing, quantum computing, climate tech, health tech, and more.

