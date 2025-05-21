Payal Ghosh on cancelling Turkey trip: Backstabbing and tourism can’t coexist

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh revealed the reasons behind her decision to cancel her much-anticipated trip to Turkey.

Payal stated that “backstabbing and tourism can’t coexist,” echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s saying that blood and water cannot flow together. Despite being offered a hefty sum of Rs 30 lakhs, Payal Ghosh made the firm decision to cancel her appearance in the country. In a conversation with IANS, Ghosh shared, “Well, no amount of money can come ahead of the country's respect and pride. I am an Indian first and an actress or artist later. Like our honorable Prime Minister mentioned that blood and water can't flow together, similarly, backstabbing and tourist visits and entertainment can't happen together.”

“If Turkey chose to be sided alongside Pakistan at a crucial time like that, they cannot expect revenue from our appearances as celebrities or from Indians and their tourism plans. I am very clear in my head, and that's why I have chosen to cancel my Turkey visit. God has been kind enough to bless me with what I need. I can't place my country as secondary for money. Jai Hind,” Payal Ghosh added.

Following Turkey’s backing of Pakistan amid the recent military tensions with India, a widespread boycott of Turkish goods has been called for by traders, consumers, and businesses alike. The entertainment sector has also joined the movement, with numerous celebrities canceling their Turkey visits and encouraging everyone to avoid Turkish visits as a gesture of national solidarity.

A few days ago, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called on Indian film producers to rethink choosing Turkey as a filming destination, citing the country’s escalating support for Pakistan.

In an official statement, the organization stressed the importance of the Indian film industry taking a firm stance against Turkey’s political position and encouraged producers to explore alternative shooting locations.

