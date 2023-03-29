Pay Rs 1,337 crore fine imposed by Competition Commission, NCLAT tells Google

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday said that Google will have to pay the fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore, imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

A two-member bench of the NCLAT directed Google to follow the CCI's order and deposit the amount in 30 days.

The CCI had, on October 30, 2022, imposed a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices.

The competition watchdog had also asked the Internet giant to refrain from indulging in various unfair business practices.

Google had however challenged this ruling before the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.

But the NCLAT rejected Google's plea on Wednesday and stated that there was no violation of natural justice in the probe conducted by the CCI.

