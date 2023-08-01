Paul Reubens, best known for his role as Pee Wee Herman, dies aged 70

Los Angeles, August 1 (IANS) Actor Paul Reuben, best known for his role in the famous Tim Burton directorial 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure', where he was known for playing the childlike man Pee Wee Herman, has passed away at the age of 70.

The actor died of cancer on Sunday, after which his estate posted the following message on Instagram: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness."

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

It also included a public message penned by Reubens himself, apologising to his fans for not revealing his illness: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years."

"I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Following his massive success with the 1985 Tim Burton film, he went on to star in other spin-offs of the character such as 'Big Adventures of Pee-Wee', a sequel to the original and 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' which ran for five seasons from 1986 to 1990.

Reuben was known for his skills at improvisational comedy as well as many of his surrounding controversies regarding indecent exposure, molestation and possession of child pornography, though these charges were dropped, and he has since then remained an icon in Hollywood.

Reubens largely disappeared from the public limelight though he did continue to star in some low-budget films, but was mostly out of the entertainment scene after he was arrested for indecent exposure in 1991. However, he returned later in 2016 for the series 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday'.

