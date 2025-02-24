Patrick Schwarzenegger sometimes wished he didn’t have his last name

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is the son of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver, sometimes wishes he had a different last name as people assume he only got into acting because of his legendary parents.

The 31-year-old actor, after landing a major role in the hit series 'The White Lotus', said that he has been training for years despite what others might think.

He told The Sunday Times: "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is. They’re not seeing that I’ve had ten years of acting classes, put on (high) school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

“Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name.

However, he would ultimately not wish to change places with anyone and feels "very fortunate" to have the life he does, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me."

The actor is still close with his family and noted that his father "worked so hard" to get into the country that neither of them would ever think about leaving.

He said: "I hang with my family all the time. I live within a few minutes of my dad. My dad worked so hard to get to this country and would never leave and neither would I. I love this country more than anything and have friends here who are immigrants from all over the world. I will always remain optimistic about our country."

