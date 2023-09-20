Patna police bust flesh trade racket running in OYO hotel

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) Patna police on Wednesday busted a flesh trade racket being run in a OYO hotel in Bihta on the outskirts of the state capital.

Police arrested 25 persons including 13 girls from the hotel named Prince Inn, located just a few metres away from Bihta police station. The other arrested persons are said to be customers and the majority of them were found in compromising positions.

Police also seized objectionable items like condoms and tablets from the hotel rooms.

The accused were booked under relevant IPC sections and the immoral trafficking act.

During investigation, it appeared that the operator of the hotel was involved in immoral activities and was providing girls on demand to highly-paying customers.

"We were receiving reports of immoral activities for the past few days. Young girls and youths were frequently visiting the hotel. Accordingly, we conducted the raid on the hotel on Wednesday and arrested the girls and boys. Many of them were found in compromising positions. They were booked under relevant sections of IPC in Bihta police station," SDPO rank officer Dr Anu Kumari said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.