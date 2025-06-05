Patanjali Yogpeeth to focus on agriculture, tourism in Tripura; holds meeting with CM Saha

Agartala, June 5 (IANS) Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust) has expressed its desire to work in the areas of agriculture, religious tourism, information technology, skill development training in Tripura, officials said here.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday night that earlier in the day, the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had held a meeting with a three-member delegation led by Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust).

"Tripura has emerged as a frontrunner state among other states in the country. Tripura is also ranked in the leading position significantly among the states of the northeastern region in terms of GSDP and per capita income. Our state is moving forward in the direction of development based on the potential areas of the state," said CM Saha during the meeting.

He added that Tripura, rich in natural resources and archaeological sites, has huge potential for development.

There are tourist places like Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Narikelkunja in Dumbur lake, Unakoti, Chabimura in the state, which are attracting tourist destinations for the tourists from home and abroad, CM Saha told the Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust) delegates.

The communication system in the state has also improved greatly, the Chief Minister said.

The law and order situation in the state is quite good, he claimed.

The Chief Minister, who holds the Home Ministry department in the state, called upon the delegation of Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust) to come forward and help in the development of the potential areas of the state.

After the meeting, Acharya Balkrishna expressed interest in helping with the overall development of the potential areas of Tripura.

He expressed his desire to work in the areas of agriculture, religious tourism, information technology, skill development training, among other sectors in the state.

Acharya Balkrishna expressed interest in setting up a yoga and wellness centre as well as a biodiversity park in the state.

He also mentioned organising a large-scale religious conference in the state.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of the Forest Department R.K. Samal, Secretary to the Chief Minister P.K. Chakraborty, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Urban Development Department Abhishek Singh, Secretary of the Finance Department Apurba Roy, Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department K. Sasikumar, Secretary of the Department of Tourism U.K. Chakma and other officials.

