Parvesh Verma: A decade of political triumphs leading to Deputy Chief Minister role

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prominent BJP leader, Parvesh Verma, undoubtedly, played a pivotal role in BJP's recent electoral success in Delhi. He defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, earning him the title of ‘giant killer.’

As a result of this stunning victory, Parvesh Verma was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. His remarkable performance in the election and his strong ties within the BJP put him at the forefront of the party’s leadership in the capital. While there was much speculation around his possible appointment as Chief Minister, the BJP leadership chose first-time MLA Rekha Gupta for the role.

However, Verma’s appointment for the position of Deputy Chief Minister is being seen as a well-deserved reward for his hard work and performance in the Delhi polls. Observers say that his appointment also lends credence to the BJP’s policy of promoting capable and efficient leaders.

Parvesh Verma is the son of Sahib Singh Verma, a former Chief Minister of Delhi, who served from February 27, 1996, to October 12, 1998. Sahib Singh Verma’s tenure is also remembered in Delhi’s political circles for a strong administration ecosystem. Needless to say, Parvesh has grown up with strong political influence, deeply rooted in the BJP. In another instance, Parvesh’s uncle, Azad Singh, also played a significant role in Delhi’s politics. He served as the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested elections on the BJP ticket.

Verma’s connection with the BJP spans nearly three decades. His family has long been entrenched in the party’s activities, and his political career has been a natural progression from his father’s legacy. With the backing of a well-established political family, Parvesh Verma quickly became a prominent figure within the party.

Parvesh Verma's political journey began in 2013 when he contested the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections from Mehrauli, marking his first significant foray into state politics. Over the years, Verma's influence continued to grow, earning him a reputation as a strong and decisive leader with a deep understanding of the issues facing Delhi residents.

He served as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha, representing West Delhi for two consecutive terms from 2014 to 2024. Parvesh Verma was first elected to Lok Sabha in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 for the 17th Lok Sabha. In his 2019 re-election, he achieved a historic victory, securing the highest-ever margin of victory in Delhi's history - 578,486 votes.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Parvesh Verma's election campaign impressed the people of Delhi. He targeted issues such as the lack of essential services in slum areas, including access to free water and electricity. Verma’s aggressive campaigning focussed on the promises of improving these services, often saying, "If you’re getting clean water and zero electricity bills, vote for Kejriwal, but if you’re not, vote for the BJP." His straightforward approach, combined with his promises of infrastructure development, jobs, and clean governance, earned him massive support.

Verma’s campaign also stood out for its focus on the revitalisation of the Yamuna riverfront, the creation of 50,000 government jobs, achieving a pollution-free Delhi, and ensuring housing for slum dwellers. His ability to connect with the masses and address their concerns made him a popular figure across the city.

As Deputy Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma has pledged to continue working towards Delhi’s development with a clear focus on issues such as improving the living standards of the poor, reducing pollution, and creating job opportunities. He has shown a clear vision for a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Delhi.

