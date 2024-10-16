Parul Gulati reveals gory looks from upcoming OTT series

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati, who is known for ‘P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke’, ‘Selection Day’, ‘Made In Heaven’ and others, has revealed her intriguing look from her upcoming yet-to-be-titled streaming series.

The project is a murder mystery with Parul essaying the lead. She shared a series of gripping images that showed her bloodied and bruised, suggesting a fierce, battle-torn character that immediately captured fans’ attention.

In the images, Parul appears as though she’s endured a brutal encounter. The series recently went on floors in Mumbai. The raw and gore-inspired aesthetic, achieved through prosthetics and expert makeup, highlights Parul's transformation for the role, and her portrayal is already creating a buzz about the depth of her character in this project.

A well-placed source close to the project said, “Parul has truly immersed herself in this role, bringing an incredible intensity and passion to the character”.

The source further mentioned, “Her dedication to transforming into such a fierce persona has been exceptional, and it’s exciting to see the positive reactions from fans who are already connecting with this new side of her. While we can’t reveal too much about the storyline just yet, we can say that Parul’s character will surprise audiences in many ways”.

With her intriguing transformation, Parul has once again shown her versatility and dedication as an actress.

Parul, who also juggles entrepreneurship with acting, has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is also a businesswoman and is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand ‘Nish Hair’.

She made her debut with the TV show, ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum’, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.

She played the role of a Pakistani girl Afreen, who is married to a prisoner of war in the streaming show ‘P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke’ which was directed by Nikkhil Advani.

