Parts of Delhi still flooded despite receding water level

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Despite the receding water level of the Yamuna river after reaching a a historic high, several areas in Delhi remained flooded on Friday.

In the wake of the overflowing water, the Delhi government had closed schools, colleges, crematoriums and water treatment plants in the affected areas.

As of 6 a.m. on Friday morning, the water level of the river stood at at 208.46 meters, slightly lower than the previous night's measurement of 208.66 meters.

The Central Water Commission has forecasted a further decrease in the water leves, estimating it to reach 208.30 meters by 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

However, the floodwaters from the Yamuna have affected certain parts of the national capital and on Friday it also reached the ITO, resulting in a significant traffic jam.

Commuters experienced delays of approximately 30 minutes due to the congestion caused by the flooding.

"Traffic movement is affected on Vikas Marg towards ITO due to overflow of flood water. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and take route of NH 24 via Akshardham-Nizamuddin-ITO," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet on Friday morning.

"Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," it addedt.

Apart from the Supreme Court vicinity, various other areas including the Outer Ring Road near the Red Fort, Vishwakarma Colony, Yamuna Bazar, ISBT bus terminus, Kashmere Gate, Shankaracharya Road, Majnu Ka Tila, Batla House, Kirari, and Kingsway Camp were also impacted by the flooding.

