Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi amidst tyre debris scare

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) An Air India flight for Paris had to return to IGI Airport shortly after take-off on Friday after sighting of suspected tyre debris on the runway.

The flight crew was promptly informed about the situation by the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) soon after the departure of the flight at 1.22 p.m.

The flight had 220 people on board.

"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure," an Air India spokesperson said.

"The flight safely landed back at Delhi at 2.18 p.m. While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers, but as always, safety of all on board is Air India’s foremost priority," the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.