Parineeti is in ‘cute location’ to shoot for second schedule of upcoming project

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) After a long holiday break, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is now back to work and is currently shooting in a “cute location” for the second schedule of her upcoming film.

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of the location she is shooting in Mumbai. Parineeti was shooting next to the Bandra Worli Sea Link Bridge.

She captioned the clip: “Second schedule starts. Cute location today.”

Ahead of joining work, Parineeti on January 2 opened up about her emotional struggle.

She dropped a post regarding how she is going to miss the Delhi winters. Dressed in a cream coat, high-neck sweater, and a woolen cap, the actress wrote, "Not emotionally ready for Bombay Heat yet".

Prior to this, Parineeti took to her Insta handle and shared her mantra for 2025. Her note went like this, “My mantra forever. Make it yours, this new year. You’ll always be brave in someone’s mind and coward in another’s, strong to one and fragile to another, good to one and terrible to another."

"You will be seen as annoying to one and comforting to another. Some will feel anxious around you and some will find peace in your company. Some will see you as “too much” while others will see you as a gift”.

Talking about her work, Parineeti was last seen in "Amar Singh Chamkila" opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali directed the biopic on the late Punjabi singer.

Up next, Parineeti is currently occupied with Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller “Sanki". She will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time in her next.

In addition to this, Parineeti will also star in Karan Sharma's "Shiddat 2", along with Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan.

