Parineeti Chopra walks down the London streets with Rajiv Adatia

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra is having a great time in the UK, and has once again shared a peek into her holiday, as she walks down the London streets with her friend, model and social influencer Rajiv Adatia.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a sting of videos in which we can see her enjoying a lake view in London.

Parineeti is wearing a white long-sleeved tee-shirt, and black tights. She has rounded off the look with black sports shoes, sunglasses, a pony tail, and a cross body bag.

She is walking by a lake, and gives a glimpse of the ducks, and the birds. In the video, we can see Rajiv walking alongside Parineeti.

On the professional front, Rajiv had appeared as a wildcard entry in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. The season witnessed actress Tejasswi Prakash as the winner, and Pratik Sehajpal as the runner-up.

On the personal front, Parineeti had tied the knot with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF's romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.