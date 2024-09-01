King wraps up 'Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour' in Mumbai with a bang

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Singer-songwriter King, who is known for ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ and others, has wrapped up his 'Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour' with a grand finale in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity Dublin Square, Mumbai. He was joined by MC STAN, Yashraj, Abhijay Sharma, MC Heam.



The tour started in Delhi where artistes like Badshah, MC Beam, Seedhe Maut, Ikka and many others joined him on stage. The collaboration brought the Rap community together, in support of King and his innovative listening party tour.

King took the stage and crooned the tracks from his latest album 'Monopoly Moves’. The crowd sang along to favourites like 'F*** What They Say’, ‘Pyaar Humara’, ‘Still The Same’ and ‘Delulu Dance’.

Talking about the last leg of the tour, King said, “From kicking off the 'Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour' at my homeground Delhi to wrapping it up with a bang in the city of dreams in Mumbai, it's been an epic ride! We've rocked Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and many more cities along the way, and we can’t wait to hit the road again. See you out soon”.

Recently, King released his new track ‘Pyaar Humara’, and said that the track is about embracing the full spectrum of love. 'Pyaar Humara' is the only love track from King’s album ‘MM’. The song blends afrobeat and R&B. For the track, King collaborated with music producer Bharg. In the track, King's vocals take centre-stage, pouring out his heart about the unforgiving nature of love and the challenges of maintaining fidelity.

He also released ‘Bumpa’ in collaboration with Jason Derulo. The track has an international sound, and said that it’s the responsibility of Indian artistes to take Indian culture and art across the world.

