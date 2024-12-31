Parineeti Chopra shares her mantra for 2025

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parneeti Chopra, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, has shared her mantra of 2025.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a note in which she spoke about the dichotomy of existence for the people whose lives a person has touched.

She wrote, “My mantra forever. Make it yours, this new year. You'll always be brave in someone's mind and coward in another's, strong to one and fragile to another, good to one and terrible to another. You will be seen as annoying to one and comforting to another. Some will feel anxious around you and some will find peace in your company. Some will see you as "too much" while others will see you as a gift”.

She further mentioned, “The world will look at you from their subjective point of view. The world is never going to agree on a definition of who you are. So you might as well live the way that feels true to your heart”.

The actress enjoying her marital bliss as she manages her acting and music careers. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year in an intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony was attended by the dignitaries from the political world and also the members of the Hindi film industry. A video from the wedding ceremony also went viral on social media. Parineeti had also dedicated a song to Raghav during their wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ alongside the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali of ‘Rockstar’ fame.

