Parineeti Chopra reveals her current addiction: 'Walking to meetings'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra has a new addiction that’s actually beneficial for her health.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram stories and shared a video of herself walking.

In the video, she revealed her newfound addiction and wrote in the video, “Current addiction: Walking to meetings.”

Parineeti appeared in the video wearing a black coat, with her hair styled in loose, wavy locks.

The actress completed her look with a sling bag.

In a follow-up video, the actress humorously mentioned that while she enjoys walking to meetings, she wouldn’t be completing the round trip on foot.

The actress shared the video with the caption: “And you guys already know I’m gonna take a bus back (sic).”

Previously, Parineeti shared her life mantra, saying that the mindset of a person is everything, and it shapes a person and their perspective towards life.

In an earlier Instagram post, the actress advised her followers to make personal choices, stop living for others, and start living for themselves.

“Find your tribe and be unafraid of throwing toxic people out of your life. Stop caring about what the world will think. Change the way you react to situations. Life is finite. It is happening now. Live it the way YOU want to live it,” she wrote.

On the personal front, Parineeti, who was last seen in the streaming movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila', is enjoying marital bliss with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha. The couple recently attended a Wimbledon match together.

They tied the knot on September 24 last year in an intimate ceremony at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.