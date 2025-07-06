Paresh Rawal shares why playing Guru in ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ was a ‘deeply personal’ experience

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about his emotionally resonant journey while portraying a guru in the upcoming film “Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi.”

Rawal revealed that this particular role went beyond acting—it touched something personal and profound within him. Speaking about his role, the 'Hera Pheri' actor shared, “Playing the Guru in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was a deeply personal experience. It wasn’t about sermons or dramatic gestures—it was about stillness, conviction, and silent power. This is the man who sees the leader in the boy long before the world does.”

Paresh Rawal plays the role of a spiritual guru who guides the film’s main character, Ajay (played by Anantvijay Joshi), through a powerful journey of change. As Ajay’s mentor, his character becomes the voice of wisdom in the story, helping shape a bold and rebellious young man into a Yogi and a leader of the people.

Besides Anant Joshi, “Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi” boasts a strong ensemble cast including Dineshlal Yadav “Nirahua,” Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Vikrant Singh. Anant Joshi, who plays Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming biopic, has shaved his head, making his look more similar to the real-life leader. Talking about his role, he had earlier stated that this was not an easy decision for him. Joshi admitted to being emotionally attached to his hair.

“Losing it wasn’t just a cosmetic change — it was letting go of a part of myself. But this role demanded that sacrifice. I knew I couldn’t fake it. I had to live it. I had to become Yogi, not just act like him.”

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, “Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi” is slated to hit theatres on August 1.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.