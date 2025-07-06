Virgin Boys Trailer Launched, Set for July 11 Release: Watch Trailer

The upcoming youthful entertainer ‘Virgin Boys’ is all set to hit theatres on July 11, under the banner of Raj Guru Films, produced by Raja Darapuneni and directed by Dayanand Gaddam, who also penned the story. Featuring a dynamic cast that includes Mitra Sharma, Geethanand, Srihan, Ronith, Jennifer Emmanuel, and Anshula in key roles, the film promises fun, friendship, and meaningful messaging.

The trailer of Virgin Boys was officially launched on July 5, in the presence of the film’s team and media. During the event, the makers revealed an exciting promotional offer — 11 audience members who purchase tickets will win brand-new iPhones! Adding to the excitement, selected theatres will feature a “Money Rain” experience, where real cash will shower down on the audience, and they get to keep it!

Actor Ronith said, “Director Dayanand and I are college friends, and it’s been our dream to make a film together. I thank the entire team for this opportunity. I believe Virgin Boys will breathe new life into small films. I hope everyone supports and blesses us by watching it in theatres on July 11.”

Actor Srihan added, “This film will surely entertain the youth. I thank the director and our producer for believing in me and encouraging me. I also want to urge young people to stay away from drugs and act responsibly. If you witness such issues, report them to the authorities.”

Producer Raja Darapuneni shared, “The title Virgin Boys perfectly suits the film. Our teaser and songs have already gone viral. Even without having big stars, we’ve received great support. We are coming to theatres on July 11 with many surprises.”

Director Dayanand said, “The film is inspired by real incidents from our college days. These kinds of stories are rare and highly relatable. I am blessed to have such a dedicated team. Smaran Sai’s music is a big bonus. The scenes between Geethanand and Mitra Sharma came out beautifully. This is a must-watch film for everyone on July 11.”

Actor Geethanand commented, “This movie will transport audiences into a fresh, entertaining world. I’ve worked on many projects with my brother before, and this cast & crew have given their all. This film will leave the youth inspired — true happiness doesn’t lie in intoxication, but in achieving something meaningful.”

Actress Mitra Sharma said, “I’m thrilled to have played a unique character in this film. Director Dayanand’s vision and our entire team’s hard work made this possible. Ronith and Srihan have given fantastic performances. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I’ll forever cherish working with such a supportive cast and crew.”