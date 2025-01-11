Pappu Yadav files three petitions in Patna HC over BPSC exam irregularities

Patna, Jan 11 (IANS) Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, has taken legal action against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations by filing three separate petitions in the Patna High Court.

The petitions come amid growing public outcry over repeated examination malpractices and the alleged mistreatment of protesting candidates. Yadav has accused the BPSC of negligence, particularly highlighting repeated paper leaks that have plagued several examinations.

The first petition demands accountability from the BPSC and seeks measures to ensure transparency and fairness in its examination process.

The second petition addresses the alleged excessive use of force, including a lathi charge on protesting candidates, and subsequent FIRs filed against them. Yadav criticized the administration, calling the actions heavy-handed and unjustified against peaceful protesters.

The third petition calls for the cancellation of the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination, citing widespread malpractice and a lack of fairness.

“The repeated paper leaks are symptomatic of deeper systemic issues, with examination mafias such as Sanjeev Mukhiya reportedly having close ties to influential political leaders,” Yadav stated.

Yadav also announced plans to raise the issue of examination corruption and paper leaks in the coming Lok Sabha session on March 31, demanding a nationwide discussion.

His concerns echo those of several candidates and organisations, including the Jan Suraaj Party, who have also petitioned the Patna High Court to cancel the 70th Preliminary Examination held on December 13 due to alleged large-scale rigging.

The petitioners have demanded a re-examination and accountability for the forceful suppression of protests.

Earlier, on January 7, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a petition seeking the cancellation of the BPSC prelims exam. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna directed petitioners to approach the Patna High Court first, citing procedural requirements.

Yadav did not shy away from making pointed accusations against various individuals and groups. He alleged that coaching mafias, with connections to powerful individuals, were instrumental in derailing the movement against BPSC irregularities.

Indirectly criticizing political strategist and activist Prashant Kishor, Yadav referred to him as the “new satyagrahi” who, according to him, undermined the protests. He mocked Kishor for reportedly requiring hospitalization after participating in the movement for only a few days, questioning his commitment and motives.

