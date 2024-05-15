As Pappi gets suspicious of land deal, will Pallavi be able to expose him in 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'?

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The viewers will be witnessing in the upcoming episodes of 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', that Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana) and her two sisters -- Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) and Deepika (Neetha Shetty) will be inching closer to exposing Pappi and his fraudulent deeds.

However, Pappi (Ashwin Kaushal) becomes sceptical of the whole land deal.

Pappi decides to visit the property intended for sale to him and conducts a thorough examination of the documents before sealing the deal.

Akash (Samar Vermani) joins Pallavi in executing her plan, influenced by his father-in-law Jaidev's (Mahesh Thakur) advice to support his partner and trust her decisions.

It will be interesting to see whether the family will succeed in exposing Pappi Mehra, or will they suffer another defeat.

Talking about the sequence, Ayushi said: "Pallavi feels scared and concerned about implementing the entire plan, as the reputation of her entire family is once again at risk. Despite multiple plan revisions and last-minute role changes, Pallavi remains steadfast in her determination to confront Pappi until he admits to deceiving the entire Awasthi family and her father, Jaidev, into his brutal scheme. With Akash's support, Pallavi's resolve gains more strength, believing that together they can hold Pappi accountable for his actions."

The show airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.