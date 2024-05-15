Extending all assistance in repatriation of mortal remains: MEA on UN officer Kale's death in Gaza

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that it is making all efforts to repatriate the mortal remains of Colonel (Retd) Waibhav Anil Kale, the Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) who lost his life in an attack in Gaza, on Monday.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones. Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," said an MEA statement.

46-year-old Kale, father of two teenage children, had retired from the Army and joined the UN last month.

The UN has set up a fact-finding panel to determine responsibility for Monday’s attack on the clearly marked UN vehicle that Kale was travelling in.

