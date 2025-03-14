Papon reveals the favourite food that he gorges on Holi

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Playback singer Papon, loves gorging on “crispy, syrupy Jalebis” on the occasion of Holi. As the nation gets drenched in the colours of Holi, the singer spoke with IANS, and shared how he celebrates Holi when it comes to food.

Talking about the same, the singer told IANS, “This year, I will be celebrating Holi with my family, close friends, and of course, the kids. Watching them enjoy the festival with colors and laughter makes it even more special. It’s all about spreading happiness, enjoying the moment, and making beautiful memories together”.

He further mentioned, “Holi has always been about togetherness for me. In Assam, it is popularly known as Phakua or Dol Utsav, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Barpeta, where people play with local colors and sing Dol Geet, the traditional Holi songs. As a child, I remember celebrating with my friends and family, getting drenched in colors, and enjoying the festive atmosphere. Those carefree days hold a special place in my heart”.

Opening up about his favourite culinary treat, the singer invariably pointed out to the traditional Indian sweets, Jalebi.

He said, “Holi is incomplete without sweets! Growing up, I always loved indulging in crispy, syrupy Jalebis during the festival. Now, with changing times, our Holi feast has become even more inclusive, alongside traditional sweets, we also have brownies and other desserts for the kids. It’s a celebration where everyone finds something they love, making it even more enjoyable”.

Talking about the importance of music in Holi celebration, he told IANS, “Music has always been an integral part of my Holi celebrations”.

“I have sung and recorded several Holi songs over the years, keeping the festive spirit alive through music. One of my songs, ‘Jeans Pant Aur Choli,’ also carries the fun and vibrant essence of Holi, celebrating the colors and joy of the festival”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.