Papon calls his track ‘Sabse Haseen Tu’, a celebration of love

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Playback singer Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, released his latest single, ‘Sabse Haseen Tu’ on Thursday. The singer called the song a celebration of love reflecting pure emotions.

‘Sabse Haseen Tu’ is a love anthem, and captures the essence of love, devotion, and admiration, offering a fresh and heartfelt perspective on timeless emotions. The track features evocative lyrics by Prabhjee Kaur and a melody that complements Papon’s signature style, blending soulful depth with a soothing rhythm.

Talking about the track, Papon told IANS, "‘Sabse Haseen Tu’ is a celebration of love, and I hope it resonates with listeners. The song is a reflection of the pure emotions that love can evoke and transcends boundaries. With this song, I wanted to capture its purity and depth. I’m excited for listeners to experience the song and hope it brings them the same joy and connection that it brought me during its creation”.

The official music video for “Sabse Haseen Tu” is available for viewing on Voxxora Music’s YouTube channel.

Earlier, Papon celebrated 20 years in the music industry. Over the years, Papon has enchanted listeners with his unique blend of folk, classical, and contemporary music, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most versatile and emotionally resonant artists.

The singer made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with ‘Jiyein Kyun’ composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The singer has transcended genres and languages over his journey of 2 decades, and has the ability to make the language in which he sings, his own, a rare feat for any singer to achieve since balancing the vocal prowess with a perfect enunciation in every language while delivering a song is a craft only a few artistes can master.

Papon’s contribution to independent music has been equally significant as his contribution to the Hindi mainstream tracks.

