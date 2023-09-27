Panos Panay to head Amazon’s hardware business: CEO Andy Jassy

San Francisco, Sep 27 (IANS) Panos Panay, Microsoft’s former Windows and Surface chief, is officially joining Amazon to oversee its hardware business, the e-commerce giant confirmed on Wednesday.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that Panay will be join the company to lead the Devices and Services business when Dave Limp retires from Amazon later this year.

“Panay will be joining Amazon to lead our Devices & Services business (D&S), reporting to me and joining S-Team,” said Jassy.

Panay has spent the last 19 years at Microsoft, where he was most recently EVP and Chief Product Officer, leading the Windows and Devices division.

Before this latest role, Panay held a variety of leadership positions, including Corporate VP for Microsoft Devices, as well as GM of Surface and PC Hardware, where he drove the creation and introduction of the Surface product line.

He will start at the end of October, and Dave Limp will work with him over the next couple of months to ensure a smooth transition, informed Jassy.

Limp said that he will work with Panay “for the next two months to ensure a smooth transition through our fall launches and getting through our OP1 (operating plan).”

Meanwhile, Limp is joining Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin as CEO, replacing Bob Smith.

Limp will join Blue Origin, starting December 4 as CEO and Smith will step aside on January 2 "to ensure a smooth transition”.

