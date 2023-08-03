Pankaj Tripathi stands up to son's school administration in 'OMG 2' trailer

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer film 'OMG 2', which was unveiled on Thursday, presents a compelling narrative of a common man standing up to the school administration in the court of law and seeking justice for his son.

The three minute long trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devotee of Lord Shiva, who is both the complainant and the defendant in the court.

The trailer goes on to show how a video scandal involving Kanti's son leads to him being shunned publicly and by the school administration.

While Pankaj's character takes a very dim view of his son's act, he also decided to stand by him so that the society doesn't drag him into the mud and that's how he ends up in the court.

At every critical moment, Akshay's character of Lord Shiva helps Kanti and gives him the strength to stand against the school administration and its clout of legal experts.

The trailer features quite a few dialogues that harp back to the film's first part like, "seeking justice from the one who has done wrong rather than holding the higher authority accountable for the wrongdoing of an individual.

The film also stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev.

The trailer also features the track 'Har Har Mahadev' which has been crafted in the psychedelic genre and brings out the essence of the film and the narrative. There are several applause worthy shots of Akshay in the trailer.

The most comical bit is when Akshay's character of Lord Shiva buys Kachori from a shopkeeper as he gives him the blessings the shopkeeper says, "Ashirwad nahi chaahiye, paise chaahiye".

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl, the film is slated for release on August 11, 2023.

